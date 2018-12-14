BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - Two Maryland congressmen say Navy officials are taking steps to correct deficiencies that wrongly led to reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed National Medical Center outside Washington last month.

Reps. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and Jamie Raskin released a statement Friday, after meeting with Navy officials this week.

They say the emergency management plan for the Naval Support Activity Bethesda campus is being revised.

The congressmen say training requirements are being updated, and new controls are being set to prevent a test from triggering an actual response.

They say the notification error was sent to nearly 4,000 people on Nov. 27. They say a service member who hadn’t been properly trained to use the system intended the messages to go to only a small group in preparation for a future drill.





