CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a fire in a New Hampshire apartment building has left one man with life-threatening injuries.
Concord Fire Chief Dan Andrus tells WMUR-TV the early Saturday morning fire heavily damaged the third floor unit of the building on Bog Road.
Andrus said crews found a man with serious injuries and flew him to a regional burn center. Authorities are investigating what caused the fire.
Responders evaluated one person for smoke inhalation who refused treatment.
