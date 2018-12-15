CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 57-year-old inmate.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies learned David L. Bulloch was having difficulty breathing.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bulloch was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m.
Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston has requested the sheriff’s office conduct an investigation.
The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
