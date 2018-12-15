POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - Former Wyoming state lawmaker Sam Krone is asking a judge to reduce his supervised probation for stealing more than $9,600 from a lawyer’s group.

Krone’s attorney, Charles Pelkey, says Krone has been a “model probationer” and has been rehabilitated during the first of his three years of supervised probation.

The Powell Tribune reports that Pelkey has requested that Krone, of Cody, be discharged from probation now so he can pursue employment opportunities.

Prosecutors from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office are opposing any reduction in Krone’s probation period.

Deputy Attorney General Christyne Martens wrote in a Wednesday filing that Krone’s original sentence was appropriate.

Krone pleaded guilty to stealing more than $9,600 from the Park County Bar Association between 2010 and 2013. He paid back the money he stole.

___

Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.