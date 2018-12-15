By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 15, 2018

SACO, Maine (AP) - Police say a man struck by two different vehicles on the Maine Turnpike has died.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash, which took place around 3 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the turnpike in Saco.

The police have not yet released the man’s name.

Police are investigating how the Maine entered the turnpike.

Police say a passenger vehicle and then a tractor trailer struck the man. Northbound lanes were shut down for four hours before reopening at 7:51 a.m.


