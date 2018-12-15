GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 32-year-old Great Falls man has been sentenced to nine months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $1,485 restitution for making fake money.
U.S. Attorney Kurt G. Alme says Derek M. Ferdinand was sentenced this past week by U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris after he pleaded guilty earlier to counterfeiting obligations or securities of the United States.
The Great Falls Tribune reports that federal agents determined that Ferdinand had made about $2,000 of the counterfeit bills passed in the Great Falls area.
In May 2017, the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office received reports of counterfeit money circulating through local businesses and the investigation led to Ferdinand.
