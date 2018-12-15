ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police say they are investigating a suspicious death of a woman whose body was found on a Vermont road.
Police responded Friday morning to a report of a dead body found at 182 Warm Brook.
State police say a preliminary review shows it was an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public.
Authorities are withholding the identity of the 42-year-old woman.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
