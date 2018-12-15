SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a knife-wielding man with a history of mental illness died in a police-involved shooting on Long Island.

Police responded to a 911 call Saturday about an agitated, suicidal man in the Suffolk County hamlet of Shirley.

When an officer arrived, the man - whom police identified as 57-year-old Walter Kellogg - threatened to harm himself with a knife and started cutting himself. Police say he then turned the knife on the officer, who fired a fatal shot.

Kellogg was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital.

No other information was available Saturday.





