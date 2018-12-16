PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed while riding a skateboard in Phoenix.
Police say 24-year-old Mathew Carringer had been skateboarding against traffic when he was hit Saturday night near 19th and Dunlap avenues.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced.
Authorities say the driver of a dark-colored sedan fled. Police are asking for any information that could help find the person.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.