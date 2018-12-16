By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 16, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed while riding a skateboard in Phoenix.

Police say 24-year-old Mathew Carringer had been skateboarding against traffic when he was hit Saturday night near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced.

Authorities say the driver of a dark-colored sedan fled. Police are asking for any information that could help find the person.


