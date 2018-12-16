President Trump suggested in a Sunday morning tweet one-sided news coverage with pro-Democrat commercials should be tested in the courts.

The president slammed the news media, in particular NBC and Saturday Night Live, which he called “Democrat spin machines.”

“A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?” Mr. Trump tweeted.





