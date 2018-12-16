MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Mesa say a man is dead after being shot at a convenience store.
Police spokesman Esteban Flores says the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday at Z’s Convenience.
The man who died is in his 50s. A second shooting victim was in serious condition at a local hospital.
Flores said Sunday that police are still investigating but believe the shooting could have been the result of a robbery gone bad.
He had no information on suspects or a motive.
