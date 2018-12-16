WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says that “at the request of many,” he’ll be “reviewing” the case of a former U.S. Army commando being charged with murder in a case alleging he hunted down and killed a suspected bombmaker in Afghanistan.

Trump tweeted Sunday that Mathew Golsteyn is a “U.S. Military hero” who could face the death penalty “from our own government.”

Any review or intervention by Trump could constitute unlawful command influence and could threaten the case against the former Army Green Beret.

An Army statement on Friday said Golsteyn was charged with killing the Afghan during Golsteyn’s 2010 deployment to Afghanistan. Golsteyn was leading a team of Army Special Forces troops and believed that the bombmaker was responsible for an explosion that killed two U.S. Marines.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.