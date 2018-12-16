COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man has been shot and killed in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police said in a news release Sunday that they found 20-year-old Duane Edward Penick Jr. Saturday night while responding to a reported shooting at the rear of a building in the city’s South Linden neighborhood.

The release says fire department paramedics pronounced Penick dead at the scene of the shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say there are no known suspects and several possible motives are being explored as the investigation continues.

Authorities didn’t immediately release any additional information.





