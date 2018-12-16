By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 16, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man has been shot and killed in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police said in a news release Sunday that they found 20-year-old Duane Edward Penick Jr. Saturday night while responding to a reported shooting at the rear of a building in the city’s South Linden neighborhood.

The release says fire department paramedics pronounced Penick dead at the scene of the shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say there are no known suspects and several possible motives are being explored as the investigation continues.

Authorities didn’t immediately release any additional information.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide