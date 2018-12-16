SACO, maine (AP) - Police have released the name of a 27-year-old man fatally struck by two different vehicles on the Maine Turnpike in Saco.

Maine State Police said police are investigating why Tyler Seaver was walking along the northbound lanes of the turnpike in Saco before the 3 a.m. crash Saturday.

Police say a car and then a tractor trailer struck the man. The drivers of those vehicles didn’t receive injuries.

Northbound lanes were shut down for four hours before reopening later Saturday morning.





