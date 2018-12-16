PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that critically injured one person.

Officers responded to the Division Heights PDX building in the Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood at 2:30 a.m. Sunday after gunfire was reported.

Police searched the area and didn’t find any suspects. But hospital personnel told them a man linked to the incident had just arrived and was critically wounded. He remains at the hospital in Portland receiving treatment.

Officers say they found evidence of gunfire on Southeast Division Street and in a parking lot near Division Heights PDX.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Portland police.





