PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say figures stolen from a south Philadelphia nativity scene have been recovered, but no one has yet been arrested.

Police said the nativity set that was in front of the mural of former mayor Frank Rizzo in the Italian Market was taken shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

A police spokesman said Sunday afternoon that detectives were led to an address in the area where the stolen items were recovered.

Police said the family is cooperating “but the offender was not on location and is not in custody.”

KYW-TV says surveillance video shows a man getting out of a car, walking over and unplugging display lights before grabbing the figures of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.





