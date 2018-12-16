President Trump suggested the Federal Bureau of Investigation treated him differently than Hillary Clinton in a tweet Sunday where he blasted the agency for breaking into his former personal attorney Michael Cohen’s office.

He questioned why FBI agents didn’t force their way into Ms. Clinton’s office or the DNC to examine its server after it had reportedly been hacked by Russians during the 2016 election.

“Michael Cohen only became a ‘Rat’ after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office?” the president tweeted.

He also took shots at former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page for their erased text messages, calling it an outrage.

The two former agents, who were engaged in an affair, exchanged thousands of anti-Trump messages during their probe into Ms. Clinton’s improper use of government email and the investigation into Russian interference during the election.

But a recently revealed inspector general report detailed how subsequent messages had been cleared from their phones, which had been issued during the special counsel probe, once those had been turned over following their dismissals from the agency.

“So where are all the missing Text messages between fired FBI agents Peter S and the lovely Lisa Page, his lover. Just reported that they have been erased and wiped clean. What an outrage as the totally compromised and conflicted Witch Hunt moves ever so slowly forward. Want them!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The anti-Trump messages were used by GOP lawmakers to question former FBI Director James Comey earlier this month about whether the agents’ bias interfered with their handling of the probes into the 2016 candidates. Mr. Comey is expected to appear before lawmakers again Monday.





