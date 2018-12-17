KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - Two people are dead after a shooting during an apparent carjacking in the St. Louis County town of Kinloch.
The crime happened around 2 a.m. Monday. Officers called to the scene found a man dead inside the vehicle and a woman badly injured. She died on the way to the hospital.
A 3-year-old child and another woman in the vehicle were not hurt.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.