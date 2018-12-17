By - Associated Press - Monday, December 17, 2018

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - Two people are dead after a shooting during an apparent carjacking in the St. Louis County town of Kinloch.

The crime happened around 2 a.m. Monday. Officers called to the scene found a man dead inside the vehicle and a woman badly injured. She died on the way to the hospital.

A 3-year-old child and another woman in the vehicle were not hurt.

No arrests have been made.


