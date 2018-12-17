MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Maricopa County sheriff’s officials say deputies shot and killed an armed man in Mesa.
Sheriff’s spokesman Joaquin Enriquez tweeted that deputies responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a suicidal man who had fired a weapon near Crimson and McKellips roads.
Enriquez says 50-year-old Edward Rudhman confronted deputies, who fired their weapons.
Rudhman was shot. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
No deputies were injured.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
