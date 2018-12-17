By - Associated Press - Monday, December 17, 2018

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Maricopa County sheriff’s officials say deputies shot and killed an armed man in Mesa.

Sheriff’s spokesman Joaquin Enriquez tweeted that deputies responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a suicidal man who had fired a weapon near Crimson and McKellips roads.

Enriquez says 50-year-old Edward Rudhman confronted deputies, who fired their weapons.

Rudhman was shot. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

No deputies were injured.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide