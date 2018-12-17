President Trump declared Sunday that “at the request of many,” he plans to review the murder charges against Maj. Matt Golsteyn.

“He could face the death penalty from our own government after he admitted to killing a Terrorist bomb maker while overseas,” Mr. Trump tweeted, calling the soldier a “U.S. Military hero.”

On Friday, Army Lt. Col. Loren Bymer announced that the officer would be charged after killing an alleged Afghan bomb-maker.

Maj. Golsteyn admitted in a 2011 job interview with the CIA that he shot and killed the man, who be believed was responsible for killing two Marines in an explosion.

The Army Criminal Investigative Division never found any evidence or corroborating witnesses but based their conclusions off of his admission to the CIA.

The case was reviewed by a military board in 2015 and he was discharged after being found guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer.

• This report was based in part on wire services.





