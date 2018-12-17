TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) - Police say they’re looking for an ex-convict who’s wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in an Adirondack river.

State police say the search for Michael LaRock began over the weekend after 37-year-old William Brown’s body was found Friday morning in the LaChute River in Ticonderoga.

Police say the 38-year-old LaRock has a criminal record that includes weapons possession and assault, and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen near the Canadian border in Franklin County.

The investigation began after officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a riverside Ticonderoga park found Brown’s body in the water. Authorities say an autopsy showed the Ticonderoga man had been shot in the head.

Two local men have been charged with dumping his body in the river.





