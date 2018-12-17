TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A school bus crash that left a middle school student and teacher dead this year led New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to sign into law four new safety bills.

Murphy, a Democrat, cited the May crash on Interstate 80.

One bill requires school bus drivers to take safety classes twice a year.

The others call for complying with federal safety regulations, requiring school bus drivers over 70 to show proof of physical fitness and making the state Department of Education notify local authorities when a driver’s license is revoked or suspended.

Driver Hudy Muldrow faces vehicular homicide charges.

The 77-year-old denied he was trying to make an illegal U-turn while driving fifth-graders on a field trip. But video appeared to show him veering across the highway toward the median.





