ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police have arrested two men for damaging a statue of Frederick Douglass during an attempted theft in upstate New York.

Authorities charged the 21-year-old and 20-year-old with criminal mischief in connection to the attempt in Rochester early Sunday morning.

The 6-foot, 7-inch statue is one of 13 erected in the city in honor of the abolitionist’s 200th birthday, and it was located at the site of a seminary where Douglass’ eldest daughter briefly attended classes.

A witness tells WHEC-TV a group of men tore the statue loose and ran down the street with it.

The statue is now in police custody.

Organizers behind the statue installation say they hope to return the statue to its location within the week.





