FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old sister in suburban St. Louis while their parents were attending a Christmas party.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say Maliyah Palmer was shot in the head Friday night in Florissant after her brother found a 9 mm handgun in a dresser drawer in his parent’s bedroom. Maliyah died later at a hospital. The children’s 16-year-old sister was watching her younger siblings at the time.

Police initially described what happened in a news release as a “tragic accident” and said no charges would be filed. But Chief Timothy Lowery said Monday that the statement was premature and that prosecutors would make the ultimate charging decision after the investigation is complete. He said the situation was “tragic and terrible.”

