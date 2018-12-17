An Ohio man who prosecutors say yelled, “I want to kill all of the Jews,” while beating a man he believed was Jewish last year, was convicted Monday of a federal hate crime.

Izmir Koch, 33, of Huber Heights, Ohio was convicted of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and lying to the FBI about his role in the attack.

Koch is the first person convicted under the federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act in the Southern District of Ohio, said U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman.

“We will not permit hate-fueled violence to gain a toehold here. Nor will we countenance lying to FBI agents” Mr. Glassman said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Koch beat a man outside of a Cincinnati restaurant in February 2017. Koch was asking people outside the restaurant if they were Jewish. When the victim responded that he was, Koch punched him in the head, prosecutors said.

When the victim fell to the ground, Koch and others continued hitting and kicking him, breaking a bone in his face and bruising his ribs, the Justice Department said in a statement.

At least half-dozen of Koch’s friends joined in the assault, the Justice Department said.

The victim was not Jewish.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.