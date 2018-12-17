The director of “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” doesn’t want Tucker Carlson to have any advertisers.

Over the weekend, Judd Apatow took to Twitter to troll companies who advertise on the Fox News Channel program “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” demanding to know why they bought advertising time.

The fracas began last week, when Mr. Carlson denounced illegal immigration, saying it “makes our own country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided” and that liberals support it as “a form of atonement” for the sins of previous U.S. leaders. That prompted Pacific Life to pull its advertising, saying “we strongly disagree with Mr. Carlson’s statements.”

Mr. Apatow, who has more than 2 million Twitter followers, then made it his cause, repeatedly tweeting at companies and calling on them to stop trying to get Mr. Carlson’s viewers to buy their products.

“Hey @pfizer — what does it say about your company and your moral positions if you advertise on @tuckercarlson’s show? He and @FoxNews get rich off of dividing our country and spewing lies and hate at immigrant communities who are just trying to survive. Maybe choose another show,” he tweeted to the pharmaceutical giant.

He later tweeted to Japanese automaker Subaru, “Hey @subaru_usa - why would you continue to advertise on @TuckerCarlson’s show when he spews so much racism and hate? How does that reflect the values of your company? There must be other shows you can advertise on which are not destructive to our country.”

He also retweeted other Twitter users’ call-outs toward travel-site Expedia, health-care company GSK and jobs-site Indeed.





