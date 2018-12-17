By - Associated Press - Monday, December 17, 2018

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Attorney for Vermont says methamphetamine is threatening the state.

The Burlington Press reports Christina Nolan said Drug Enforcement Administration Director Uttam Dhillon told her that the national meth problem will spread to Vermont. She said federal prosecutors are already handling more meth cases.

She spoke last week during a Vermont Press Association luncheon in Montpelier.

Authorities say large amounts of the drug are coming into the U.S. from Mexico. U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection seized nearly 61,000 pounds of meth in 2017.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo added that meth “is on the rise” as heroin dealers traffic the drug.

