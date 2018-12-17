By - Associated Press - Monday, December 17, 2018

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) - Eleven police officers in a suburb of Washington, D.C., have been suspended after two off-duty officers were wounded in what police called an accidental shooting at a holiday party.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Monday that both officers were treated at hospitals and released early Sunday.

The statement says the department’s internal affairs division is investigating the shooting, which occurred Saturday evening at a home in Prince George’s County.

Investigators believe a single shot from a privately owned handgun wounded an officer in the hand and then ricocheted before injuring a second officer.


