RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police are investigating the discovery of a body near the railroad tracks east of downtown.
Reno Fire Department officials say they responded to a call about the body found Sunday afternoon north of the Truckee River in the 2500 block of East 4th Street.
The body is that of a woman in her 30s but little else is known at this time.
Police are investigating possible suspicious activity in the area.
No other details have been released.
