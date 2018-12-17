Legendary actor Robert De Niro went on CNN to continue his feud with President Trump on Monday, calling his administration “a nightmare.”

In an interview with Hala Gorani, the 75-year-old actor said that he “never thought in my lifetime” that he’d see anything as awful as the Trump administration.

“It’s disgraceful, but we’ll get past it. It’s like a nightmare that you remember,” he said. “I’ll live to see the time that this will all pass, like any nightmare.”

Without specifics, Mr. De Niro also said the president was someone who he just knew was bad news and not worthy of association.

“I know what kind of person this guy is, a New Yorker, who I’d never want to meet,” he told a fawning Ms. Gorani, feeding him opportunities to discuss Mr. Trump.

She asked the actor whether he was effectively giving Mr. Trump, a creature of New York tabloid coverage, what he wanted by continuing the feud and giving the president an excuse to denounce him back on Twitter. Mr. De Niro had used an obscenity to refer to him at the Tony Awards earlier this year, which caused the president to dub him as “low-IQ.”

“Even his responses, his retorts if you will, are inane and kind of stupid. He doesn’t say anything witty or smart,” Mr. De Niro replied.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.