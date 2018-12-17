MIAMI — A Florida man has been arrested on charges of posting detailed bomb-making instructions to online sites frequented by extremists such as supporters of the Islamic State group.

An FBI affidavit unsealed Monday charges 33-year-old Tayyab Tahir Ismail with posting the illegal bomb instructions on at least five occasions between July and September. Ismail is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan.

The FBI says Ismail posted numerous other messages of support for the Islamic State and did searches on how to build bombs. There is no evidence he actually had live explosives.

The affidavit also says Ismail was an associate of James Medina, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for plotting to blow up a South Florida synagogue and school.

Court records did not list an attorney for Ismail.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.