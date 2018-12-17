The U.S. military over the weekend unleashed an intense air assault targeting al-Shabaab militants in Somalia, killing at least 62 in a series of strikes aimed at denying the terrorist group a safe haven from which to launch attacks.

The strikes in the Gandarshe region of Somalia — which mark the latest step in a growing U.S.-led military campaign targeting the terrorist group in Africa — were conducted in coordination with the Somali government, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement early Monday morning.

At least 34 militants were killed on Saturday and another 28 killed Sunday, Pentagon officials said.

The military said no civilians were killed or injured in any of the six separate bombings.

“All six airstrikes … targeted a known al-Shabaab encampment,” U.S. Africa Command said in the statement. “U.S. Africa Command and our Somali partners conducted these airstrikes to prevent terrorists from using remote areas as a safe haven to plot, direct, inspire, and recruit for future attacks.”

“We are committed to preventing al-Shabaab from taking advantage of safe havens from which they can build capacity and attack the people of Somalia,” the U.S. military said. “In particular, the group uses portions of southern and central Somalia to plot and direct terror attacks, steal humanitarian aid, extort the local populace to fund its operations, and shelter radical terrorists.”

The U.S. in recent months has ramped up its air campaign against the terrorist group, which is affiliated with al Qaeda. There are estimated to be as many as 9,000 al-Shabaab fighters across Somalia.

In addition to the continuing air strikes, there have also been clashes between al-Shabaab fighters and U.S. forces on the ground in Somalia.

Last June, an American soldier was killed and another four wounded in a firefight with militants in southwestern Somalia.





