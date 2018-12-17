PROVO, Utah (AP) - A Utah couple is accused of waterboarding their 9-year-old daughter as a form of punishment.

The Deseret News reports the Provo father and stepmother were booked into Utah County Jail last week for investigation of child abuse.

According to a police affidavit, a probe was launched Dec. 3 following a report from child welfare workers.

The girl told police her father and stepmother tied her hands and then placed a towel over her face.

They then held her down in a bathtub and poured water on the towel.

The girl says she was unable to breathe. She says the water torture has occurred three times.

She also reported other abuse including getting hit.

The Associated Press is not identifying the father or stepmother to protect the girl’s identity.

