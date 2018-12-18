HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police have seized more than 70 firearms from the home of a man who is accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in suburban Detroit.

Master Sgt. Roque Diegel (DEE’-gul) is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism. He denied the allegation during a court appearance Tuesday, calling it “baffling.” He says he’s three weeks away from retirement.

State police say they found dozens of weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at Diegel’s home in Harrison Township. The Macomb Daily reports that he has worked at Selfridge since 2002 and currently is an air terminal craftsman.

A judge set bond at $250,000.

A picture on Facebook shows Diegel dressed as Santa Claus and holding a machine gun turret aboard a helicopter.

___

Information from: The Macomb Daily, http://www.macombdaily.com





