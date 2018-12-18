Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dumped all over a Politico article Tuesday, calling it “birdcage lining.”
The political-news site had reported in a widely picked-up story earlier in the day that the incoming New York Democrat already plans to change districts in order to challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in 2020 over a personal grudge related to insider jockeying over House leadership positions. The article cited two unnamed sources with knowledge of the plan.
Her eyes rolled at the news … hard.
“One disappointment about DC is the gossip that masquerades as ‘reporting.’ This story has not a SINGLE named or verifiable source [and] only ONE on-the-record comment, which is a denial,” she wrote on Twitter, quote-tweeting the Politico article.
“My dad had a name for junk articles like this: ‘Birdcage lining,’” she concluded.
In a letter tweet, she noted that “this is the second @politico article about me in a short period of time with *0* named sources to back claims containing false information.”
She went on to lament that Politico articles are “printed + distributed to **Congressional offices** - w/ no named sources. It’s really unfortunate.”
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.