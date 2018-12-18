YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) - Cameroon’s military says it has killed seven suspected English-speaking separatist rebels in Bamenda in the North West region.

A health worker said four soldiers were rushed to the local hospital but the military has not reported any dead.

The region’s army commander, Gen. Agha Robinson, said the military is finding it difficult to battle the rebels because they hide among civilians.

The fighting in Cameroon’s restive region erupted just days after President Paul Biya freed 289 suspected separatists, many of whom later urged the government to free their leaders who remain in jail.

Cameroon’s English-speaking separatists have been protesting since 2016 against what they claim is discrimination by the French-speaking majority. Their protests were initially peaceful, but in response to a government crackdown some separatists are waging a violent campaign.





