PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A Chamberlain woman has been sentenced to four years of probation for embezzling from the Crow Creek Sioux tribe.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 53-year-old Lana Steele also was ordered to pay $11,500 in restitution.
Authorities say Steele stole from the Crow Creek District Business Committee while serving as treasurer over a two-year period beginning in November 2013.
