VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - The launch of a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has been scrubbed due to high winds in California.
The NROL-71 launch had been set for 5:57 p.m. Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base aboard a Delta 4 Heavy rocket.
United Launch Alliance says liftoff has been rescheduled for 5:44 p.m. Wednesday and the forecast has an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions.
