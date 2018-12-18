When comedian Pete Davidson posted an Instagram note Saturday implying that he was considering suicide, the Republican candidate he famously mocked reached out to help him, telling the “Saturday Night Live” star that he makes too many people laugh to leave this Earth.

Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican, told a Houston TV station that he called the comedian after he heard about the post and had “a good conversation” Sunday about his “cry for help on social media.”

“I talked to him personally,” said Mr. Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who wears an eye patch. “We don’t go back very far. We’re not good friends. But, I think he appreciated hearing from me. I told him everyone had a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason. It’s your job to find that purpose. And you should live that way.”

Responding to what appeared to be a call for help from comedian Pete Davidson, @DanCrenshawTX with me for #HouNewsmakers EXTRA talks about his response and phone call. https://t.co/BRiFwhBjD8 pic.twitter.com/GpqlUCPXpw — Khambrel Marshall (@KPRC2Khambrel) December 17, 2018

Mr. Crenshaw lost one of his eyes in an IED explosion in Afghanistan and during the campaign his eyepatch was mocked by Mr. Davidson. The 25-year-old comedian apologized and had Mr. Crenshaw on the next “Weekend Update” for a light-hearted back-and-forth that included jabs at the comedian over his failed relationship with Ariana Grande.

Mr. Davidson had caused fan panic and a safety check by the New York Police Department when he wrote on Instagram that “I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people.” He then deleted the whole account.

Mr. Crenshaw told Khambrel Marshall of TV station KPRC that he said to Mr. Davidson, “know you have value. You can do more good than you realize for people.”

“Sometimes he makes people laugh. Sometimes he makes people mad,” Mr. Crenshaw continued with a chuckle. “But he makes people laugh a lot. It was a good conversation.”





