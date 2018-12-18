President Trump accused special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Tuesday of “purposely and illegally” erasing thousands of text messages between former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz recently released a report that explained how around the DOJ lost 19,000 text messages when it reset the government phones for Mr. Strzok, a former FBI agent, and Ms. Page, a former FBI lawyer, so that other employees could use them.
The messages were included in a list of documents about the Russia investigation that Mr. Trump originally ordered declassified in September.
