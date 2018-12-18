HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman who reported that her boyfriend was shot accidentally has been charged in his death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Crystal Lee Denson, of House Springs, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Robert Williams. Her attorney, Michele Whitehead, said she can’t comment. Denson is jailed on $500,000 bond.

Williams was found shot around 3 a.m. Sunday and taken to a hospital where he died. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says Denson called police to report an accidental shooting but fled by the time police arrived.

House Springs is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of St. Louis.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.