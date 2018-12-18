“Congress appears likely to refuse funding again for President Trump’s border wall, but one-in-five voters are willing to dig into their own pockets to privately fund the barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border,” said a new Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday.

It found that 21 percent of likely U.S. voters say they would contribute money to a private fund such as GoFundMe, set up to build the wall should Congress refuse to fund the barrier.

A third of Republicans — 34 percent — would contribute to the cause, along with 21 percent of independents and 10 percent of Democrats. Among those respondents who want the United States to build a wall along the Mexican border, 43 percent would contribute their own money to build it. Half of those who strongly support Mr. Trump would also contribute to the cause.

“Voters continue to believe illegal immigration is a major problem, and few feel the government is doing enough to handle it,” the poll said, but still, 69 percent would not contribute to the fund, while 10 percent were undecided.

It is a complex issue. The poll also found that 56 percent of the respondents are not willing to pay more in their yearly taxes “to fight illegal immigration,” although 19 percent would kick in an extra $100 in taxes for the cause. Another 19 percent would pay an extra $300 a year or more, while 2 percent said they would pay over $1,000 or more in taxes each year to fight illegal immigration. The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted on Dec. 12-13.





