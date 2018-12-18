Attorneys say six Honduran asylum seekers have been allowed to claim asylum at a U.S. border crossing in San Diego after spending a chilly night on a tiny piece of U.S. soil.

The standoff ended Tuesday about 17 hours after a group of Hondurans camped in area where pedestrians pass a plaque on a wall that delineates the border between the U.S. and Mexico but before they reach U.S. inspectors. They were joined by U.S. Reps. Nannette Barragan and Jimmy Gomez, both California Democrats.

Late Monday, U.S. border inspectors allowed eight unaccompanied children and a family of six to claim asylum after they set foot on U.S. soil at San Diego’s Otay Mesa crossing.

Customs and Border Protection often limits the number of asylum claims it processes, blaming capacity constraints.





