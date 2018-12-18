EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man with 16 drunken driving convictions in three states is headed to prison.

Sixty-three-year-old Bradley Armstrong, of Eau Claire, was sentenced Friday to four years in state prison to be followed by three years of extended supervision.

Judge John Manydeeds told Armstrong that he was a dangerous person and that the number of convictions was “staggering.” He said Armstrong needs to be off the streets to protect the public.

Armstrong has drunken driving convictions dating to 1989 in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Massachusetts. His attorney said he’s a good person with an alcohol problem.





