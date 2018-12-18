Judge Emmet Sullivan repeatedly asked the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn if he wants to reconsider his guilty plea on Tuesday ahead of what was supposed to be his sentencing.

The judge postponed Flynn’s sentencing at least 90 days, saying he wanted to review the totality of the former Army lieutenant general’s cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller. Flynn faces up to six months in the slammer.

Despite prosecutors asking for no jail time, citing Flynn’s cooperation with the special counsel, the judge hasn’t signaled he will go along with the recommendation.

Instead, the Clinton appointee told Flynn during court Tuesday, “You sold your country out.”

The judge pointed to a flag in the courtroom saying, Flynn’s “crime undermines everything this flag over here stands for.”

Flynn is charged with lying to federal investigators about his conversations with former Russia Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Judge Sullivan said Flynn’s dishonesty caused Vice President Mike Pence and the White House press secretary to repeat lies to the American people.

He gave the former army lieutenant general time to confer with his attorneys during a brief recess. They are expected to return back in court this afternoon.





