By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 18, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a jail inmate who complained of abdominal pain has died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man was taken to the county jail medical clinic in a wheelchair after complaining of pain shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man later was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He died just before 2:30 p.m.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide