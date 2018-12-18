CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - A longtime teacher’s aide has been fired after hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of boys were allegedly found in his northwestern Indiana home.

The Lake Ridge School Board voted Monday to fire 47-year-old Aaron Lopez Saldana, who faces charges that include possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for the Gary man, who’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Saldana was hired in 2010 as a Lake Ridge Middle School teacher’s aide.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Saldana allegedly secretly recorded prepubescent and teenage boys who showered or used his home’s restroom. Some videos allegedly show him in sexual positions with young boys.

He’s also accused of possessing images of Lake Ridge Middle School students, but those didn’t appear “overtly sexual.”

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com





