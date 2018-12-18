YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a body found in a duffel bag in a New York City suburb has been identified as a Virginia man.
Authorities say 24-year-old Deshawn Seaborne of Portsmouth, Virginia suffered multiple stab wounds.
His remains were found next to a dumpster on Nov. 19 in Yonkers, New York.
The investigation continues.
