PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say an officer fatally shot a man who assaulted a woman while she was driving and then pointed a gun at passing traffic and himself.

Police say the incident began Monday night as domestic violence involving the man and the woman as she was driving.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the woman stopped the car and heard two shots while she fled as the armed man got out of the car.

Fortune says it’s not clear if the suspect shot at her or in the air.

Fortune says an officer shot the man when he disregarded commands to drop the gun and kept walking and pointing the gun.

No identities were released.

Fortune says no officers were injured but the woman was injured during the altercation.





