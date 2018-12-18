PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) - Police in South Florida say a motorist hit a 14-year-old boy on a bicycle and left him to die.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Al Xiques tells news outlets a passerby found the boy around 8 p.m. Monday and called 911. The teen was taken to a hospital where he died.

Xiques says police don’t have a description of the vehicle that hit the boy and are asking anyone with information to call investigators.

Pembroke Pines is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.